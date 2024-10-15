Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

