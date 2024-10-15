Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

