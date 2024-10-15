Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFA opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

