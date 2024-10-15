Propel (TSE:PRL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 14980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price target on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Propel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Propel had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $146.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Propel Holdings Inc. will post 5.3923205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Propel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

