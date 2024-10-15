ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.86. 64,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,466,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

ProPetro Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $876.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares in the company, valued at $280,889.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

