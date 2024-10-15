ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Stock Position Decreased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.33% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 133,569 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Price Performance

Shares of EFZ stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

