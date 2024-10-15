Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

NYSE PB opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after buying an additional 532,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 666,140.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 146,551 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 811,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

