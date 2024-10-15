Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

