Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Reduced by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 208,546 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $343.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

