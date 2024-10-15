Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 375150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.68.
Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
