Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Affirm in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Affirm has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 3.50.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,105. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786 over the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 27.6% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $30,808,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

