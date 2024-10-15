Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 63750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

QUIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$123.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

