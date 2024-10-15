Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in September

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,259.5 days.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RMSYF opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.48.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.