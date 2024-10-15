Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in September

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,259.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMSYF opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $35.48.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

