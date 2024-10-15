Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $244.26 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00251916 BTC.
About Ravencoin
Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,390,992,873 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.
