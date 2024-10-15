Raymond James Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$28.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.00.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.33 and a 52-week high of C$23.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

