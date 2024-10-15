Raymond James Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $73.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4,025.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $344,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

