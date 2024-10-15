RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.36. 1,677,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,074. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $177.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

