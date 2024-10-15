RDA Financial Network Buys 5,040 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.8 %

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,640. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

