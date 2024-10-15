RDA Financial Network Buys 924 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.53. 242,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,016. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

