RDA Financial Network Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.33. 1,133,821 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

