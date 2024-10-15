RDA Financial Network Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

