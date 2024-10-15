RDA Financial Network Has $979,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $164.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,976,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

