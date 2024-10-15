RDA Financial Network Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 275,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 388,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after acquiring an additional 142,356 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,852,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,657. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

