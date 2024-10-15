RDA Financial Network Sells 14,672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 1,351,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

