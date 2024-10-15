RDA Financial Network Sells 172 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,684. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.