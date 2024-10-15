RDA Financial Network Sells 286 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.99. 30,271,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,488,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.