Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,283.00.

MELI opened at $2,079.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,018.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,750.46. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

