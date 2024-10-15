Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.