Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 18,287 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,287 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after buying an additional 849,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,536,000 after purchasing an additional 351,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 295,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,958,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 672,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,468,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after purchasing an additional 116,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

