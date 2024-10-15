Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $725,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

