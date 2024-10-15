Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,790 iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJV. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,367,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 317,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 176,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 516.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 106,760 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.