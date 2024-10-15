Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $713.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.34. The firm has a market cap of $307.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $736.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.