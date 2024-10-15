Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 68.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of KT by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 22,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

