Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Up 35.4 %

Shares of Regen BioPharma stock opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. Regen BioPharma has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.28 and a 200-day moving average of 0.32.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

