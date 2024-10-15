Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.10 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Request has a market capitalization of $76.10 million and approximately $962,194.37 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10054776 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,010,929.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

