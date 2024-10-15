Reviewing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) & Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HSBC and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 2 2 0 1 2.00 Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $64.07 billion 2.60 $23.53 billion $5.80 7.65 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HSBC and Fidelity Federal Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 15.61% 10.60% 0.68% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HSBC beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

