Reviewing Roadzen (RDZN) & Its Competitors

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the "Insurance agents, brokers, & service" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Roadzen to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roadzen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $50.04 million -$99.67 million -0.28 Roadzen Competitors $4.15 billion $512.97 million 25.61

Roadzen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Roadzen has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Roadzen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roadzen Competitors 192 1213 1342 35 2.44

Roadzen currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,093.60%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential downside of 1.92%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81% Roadzen Competitors -4.58% -1,225.91% -7.08%

Summary

Roadzen rivals beat Roadzen on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

