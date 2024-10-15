Reviewing Spectral AI (MDAI) and Its Competitors

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Spectral AI to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Spectral AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spectral AI
|-89.85%
|N/A
|-104.64%
|Spectral AI Competitors
|-575.18%
|-142.95%
|-26.83%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spectral AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spectral AI
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3.25
|Spectral AI Competitors
|1719
|4404
|8426
|251
|2.49
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Spectral AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spectral AI
|$22.53 million
|-$20.85 million
|-0.86
|Spectral AI Competitors
|$871.78 million
|$47.76 million
|4.70
Spectral AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Spectral AI has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Spectral AI beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Spectral AI
Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
