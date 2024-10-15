Reviewing Spectral AI (MDAI) and Its Competitors

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Spectral AI to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64% Spectral AI Competitors -575.18% -142.95% -26.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spectral AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 Spectral AI Competitors 1719 4404 8426 251 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

Spectral AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.30%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Spectral AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $22.53 million -$20.85 million -0.86 Spectral AI Competitors $871.78 million $47.76 million 4.70

Spectral AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI. Spectral AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spectral AI beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

