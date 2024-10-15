Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,535. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $222.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

