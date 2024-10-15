Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in FedEx by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FDX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.20. The stock had a trading volume of 391,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

