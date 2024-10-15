Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 119,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,187. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average of $125.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.