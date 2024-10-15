Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 50.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 30,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.07.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.36. 211,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $261.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.