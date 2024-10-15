Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 26.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 268.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 140,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.72. 201,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

