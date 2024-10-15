Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,479,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $281,977,000 after buying an additional 1,251,947 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $5,131,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 3,463,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,467,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

