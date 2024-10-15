Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

