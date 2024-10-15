Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.05. 1,076,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.04 and its 200-day moving average is $272.69. The stock has a market cap of $226.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $315.33.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.92.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

