RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RLJ remained flat at $9.15 on Monday. 2,143,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.78%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.