Robert J. Mcdowell Sells 8,712 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $1,176,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,384.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.68. 27,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,222. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $135.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

