Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 161,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 133,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 1,298,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,734,000 shares of company stock worth $43,325 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

