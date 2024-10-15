Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.18. The company had a trading volume of 381,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,385. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.80 and its 200 day moving average is $545.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.